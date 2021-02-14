HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $510.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.61.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $527.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

