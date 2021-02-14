Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,976,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 708,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

