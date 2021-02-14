Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.08

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $13.97. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 15,537 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBMD. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $261.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

