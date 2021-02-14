Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

