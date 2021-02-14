Hosking Partners LLP Sells 511 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $586.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $597.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average of $417.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

