Hosking Partners LLP Sells 502 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 247.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

