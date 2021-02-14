Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,705 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

