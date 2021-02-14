Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,707 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

