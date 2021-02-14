Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,245 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

BLD opened at $221.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

