Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,479 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSTO stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

