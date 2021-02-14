Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 49,058 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,058 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Western Digital worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC opened at $65.57 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

