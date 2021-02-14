Horan Securities Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

BKLN opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

