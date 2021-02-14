Horan Securities Inc. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 217.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

