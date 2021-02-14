Horan Securities Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.