Horan Securities Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,846,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $254.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day moving average is $227.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

