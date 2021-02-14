Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $57.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

