Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of ETR:H24 opened at €23.75 ($27.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40. home24 SE has a 12 month low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of €26.86 ($31.60).

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

