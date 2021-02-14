home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck & AufhãUser Analysts

Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of ETR:H24 opened at €23.75 ($27.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40. home24 SE has a 12 month low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of €26.86 ($31.60).

home24 SE (H24.F) Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

