HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.85). HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

NYSE:HFC opened at $31.75 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.