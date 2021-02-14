High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PCF opened at $8.67 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $65,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,182 shares in the company, valued at $585,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,863 shares of company stock worth $239,586 over the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

