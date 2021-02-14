Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,918,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

