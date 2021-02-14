Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

