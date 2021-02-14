Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 897 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,957,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,834,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

