Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

