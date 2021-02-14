Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 394.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $299.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

