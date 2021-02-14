Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 239,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average is $161.74.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

