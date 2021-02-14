Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HESM. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $392.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

