Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $196.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.