Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $19.99. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 6,446 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.10% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

