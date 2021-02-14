Heineken’s (HEINY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ING Group lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.