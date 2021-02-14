Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEINY. Berenberg Bank lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 107,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,427. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.