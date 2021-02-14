HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

