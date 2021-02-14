Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $26.48 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,530 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 9.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of TC Energy worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after acquiring an additional 621,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

NYSE TRP traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 2,422,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,022. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.