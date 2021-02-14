Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $204,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,748. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.