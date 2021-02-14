HealthInvest Partners AB Buys Shares of 1,720,000 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,720,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000. Antares Pharma accounts for about 4.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 445.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $709,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

