HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $100.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Truist Financial upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

HQY opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,702.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

