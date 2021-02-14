Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

