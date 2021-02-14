Head to Head Survey: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 7 0 0 0 1.00 Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,457.38%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.76%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.80 $58.73 million $3.56 2.57

Talos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

