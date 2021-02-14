Head to Head Contrast: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) versus CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Customers Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 1.54 $79.33 million $2.25 11.80 CrossFirst Bankshares $224.93 million 2.82 $28.47 million $0.58 20.93

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Customers Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.59%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.39%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 17.45% 12.53% 0.67% CrossFirst Bankshares 1.73% 1.84% 0.21%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services and specialty lending; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania; Rye Brook, New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, which include savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings account, as well as transaction accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates branches in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

