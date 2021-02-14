Head-To-Head Contrast: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) versus UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -4,042.79% -55.72% -49.42% UroGen Pharma N/A -92.22% -81.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and UroGen Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 13 0 3.00 UroGen Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus price target of $183.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.37%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and UroGen Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $14.98 million 572.92 -$244.18 million ($5.25) -30.60 UroGen Pharma $20,000.00 27,698.97 -$105.15 million ($5.12) -5.18

UroGen Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UroGen Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UroGen Pharma beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia. It is also developing preclinical studies in the field of oncology for potential product candidates and evaluate systemic and localized delivery systems using its TransCon technologies. It also has strategic collaborations with Sanofi to develop TransCon technologies for the treatment of diabetes. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-201, a proprietary immunotherapy product candidate for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that contain RTGel and clostridial toxins; Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for high-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.