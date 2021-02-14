Head to Head Comparison: Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Establishment Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 6.00 $266.95 million N/A N/A Establishment Labs $89.57 million 18.18 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -37.36

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 1 4 0 2.80

Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential downside of 40.42%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Volatility & Risk

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -46.40% -49.51% -24.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

