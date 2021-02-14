Head to Head Comparison: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

37.5% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company, Incorporated 13.75% 20.93% 7.24% Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Tattooed Chef’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company, Incorporated $5.35 billion 4.48 $702.70 million $2.67 33.58 Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Tattooed Chef, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company, Incorporated 2 4 3 0 2.11 Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50

McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus price target of $81.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. Tattooed Chef has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.20%. Given Tattooed Chef’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats Tattooed Chef on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Gourmet Garden, Club House, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.