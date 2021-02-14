Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 2,333 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 162.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 17.0% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $168.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.