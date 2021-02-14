Haverford Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $86,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

