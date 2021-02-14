Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 661,706 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

