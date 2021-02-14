Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $8.03 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $116.70 million and $412,551.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00016502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,679.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.59 or 0.03707103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.64 or 0.00438870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $684.02 or 0.01405167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00519359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $230.77 or 0.00474068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00328594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,526,972 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

