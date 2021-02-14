Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 48.2% Higher Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $355.95 or 0.00732083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $169.25 million and $4.34 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,481 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

