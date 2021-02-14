Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sells $219,232.00 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Kalra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Sanjay Kalra sold 2,914 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $23,399.42.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $743.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Harmonic by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

