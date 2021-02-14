Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $34.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

