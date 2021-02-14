Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $789.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.