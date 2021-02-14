H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLUYY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

HLUYY stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

